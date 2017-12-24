Mattie Fox: At the end of the day, it’s our decision, that will inform the future

The recent assembly for review of the eighth amendment made for a very interesting list.

First off I would say that most, if not all, of the people on the committee are very genuine and sincere in their respective points of view.



For example Clare Daly is someone for whom I’d have great regard. A terrific politician, and committed in everything she says.

But like all of us who aren’t afraid to say what we think, Clare didn’t come to state her case today or yesterday.



She, like several others, arrived into the committee with a skewed point of view as a starting point.

I respect that.



It’s impossible to avoid people who have their own view.

Nobody can park personal feelings.

However, I’m not sure if there was a problem with the choice of committee members.



Maybe it’s as balanced as it’s possible to achieve, with humans involved!

Obviously, because I come from there, I was struck by the omission of anybody from county Longford on the committee. That’s by the way.

The vast majority of the committee seemed sincere and genuine.

Yet, everyone had an agenda. This is a simple fact.



It’s called human nature.



However, there’s no way of guaranteeing the committee was balanced. This isn’t some irrational or reactionary response. It’s simply the truth.

It was no wonder that the committee issued a report that recommended allowing abortion up to twelve weeks into pregnancy; this was the anticipated outcome.



I would really respect the outcome, and the report, if the committee had been openly balanced, with hearings from all parties.



It’s a bit like something I recently wrote when I said that the liberals shout loudest on every issue ......including this one!And that they cause a feeling close to subordination amongst those whose voices are meeker, more respectful, and gentler.

Gentle pro life people.



Not all of the pro life people can be accused of this of course, many of them do their cause no good at all, and indeed cause the balanced thinkers among us to feel inclined to become angry at the silly - and really outrageous - things they assert as facts.



In any case, I spent most of Friday reading up on the discussions, and the reports of the committee. Justice Laffoy was the chairperson, and in fairness (to her) from the outset she said that in her view the Eighth Amendment should be repealed, or abandoned, in favour of a fairer system. No matter what was reported, at the end of the day the people of Ireland will make the ultimate decision.



The Government may make its feelings known, maybe not. Ditto with Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin, Labour and others.



But ultimately, what anyone says is irrelevant, barring the influence of others who will speak before the referendum, and without a doubt it will be an unpleasant, tempestuous affair.



It’s good that Irish people have a genuine feeling for this, and let’s hope every person votes.

By not voting, you could swing the decision one way or another.



Why would the rulers in this society not take the view that doctors would be protected from legal challenge, and on that basis allow them to conduct an abortion if they considered it genuine, compassionate, and for the good of, and with the input of, the mother?



Would that be so terribly bad?



We could try it for a period of time, during which sincere, balanced people could be charged with constant review but not interference.

We all know those who are rampant and strident, and these we do not want to run, or be in any way in charge of, any public forum. But there are plenty of well known, proven observers to take on such a task.



I suggest it wouldn’t be a bad idea, and maybe we’d be pleasantly surprised at the outcome? Of course some doctors have their own views and this course could cause occasional blips in the picture.

Everyone has an agenda!



Better have three mistakes, than twenty travellers to the UK.

At the end of day, it’s our decision, that will inform the future, and Ireland shouldn’t be too bothered about being fashionable.



I wouldn’t make any decision of importance based on the cool thing.

Nor would I be influenced by what anyone says.



The decision is far too important for that.

