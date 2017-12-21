Sérona Beauty & Laser Clinic going from strength to strength in Granard

Sérona Beauty & Laser Clinic in Granard is celebrating 10 years in business this week and has been going from strength to strength since its inception back in 2007.

Owned and managed by Niamh Kiernan, the salon specialises in Laser Hair Removal - face & body and Polaris Medical Grade Laser Hair Removal with a 10% Discount now available on packages in January.



Other treatments available at Sérona Beauty & Laser Clinic include HD Brow Technician; LvL Lash Technician; Professional Make-overs; Phyt's facial & body; Swedish Body Massage; Gelish/Shellac & Gelish Dip gel; specialised waxing; Electrolysis; Eye enhancers and Bronze Leaf (100% Organic) spray tanning.



And this week, the business has also moved to a new home along Granard’s Main Street above McEvoy's Chemist.

Niamh graduated from Cavan Institute in 2003 with a CIBTAC diploma in Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology and continued on with her studies at Galligans Beauty School where she received her CIDESCO qualification.



As it is Niamh's passion to provide the best service to her clients and keep up to date with the latest beauty trend, she has studied in some of Ireland’s top beauty and makeup schools including LA Creative Academy and the Beauty School in Warren point where she trained as a HD Brow technician and LvL lash technician.

All of this has helped to further enhance her high street fashion makeup looks and bridal looks as well.



For more details log onto www.seronabeautylongford.ie

