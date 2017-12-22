Longford District Court: Drove with no insurance

A man who appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Road Traffic Act was convicted and fined €250 following a hearing into the matter.

Mubashir Chaudhry, 8 Cameron Gate, Main Street, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with driving without insurance at Connaught Road, Longford on June 16, 2017.



Outlining the evidence to the court Inspector Donal Sweeney said that the defendant was stopped by gardaí on the date in question and after the vehicle was inspected, it was discovered that Mr Chaudhry was not insured to drive it.



In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said his client had taken the loan of his wife’s car on the date in question and now “very much regretted” that decision.



“He is a man of good disposition to be honest,” continued the solicitor, before pointing to the fact his client was an asylum seeker and therefore not in a position to work.



“He is from Pakistan, has no family and has qualifications in business and media.



“He is asking for you not to disqualify him today.”



Meanwhile, following his ruling on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly.