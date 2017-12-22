€33,335 for Longford's Attic parkour

Longford Sports Partnership is to receive €33,335 to focus on the development of parkour at the Attic Youth Centre.

The funding is part of an overall investment package of €1.5 million in Dormant Accounts funding for sport with Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin TD making the announcement on Monday.



This investment is being allocated to National Physical Activity Plan measures for disadvantaged communities and will be administered by Sport Ireland.



Funding for Longford Sports Partnership will focus on the development of urban outdoor adventure initiatives.



Longford Sports Partnership’s urban outdoor adventure project will increase the number of people accessing and utilising the alternate outdoor activity centre in the Attic Youth Centre in Longford Town.

Longford Sports Partnership will look to increase the number of people taking part in parkour, using the existing purpose built parkour training facility already in place.



There are a number of elements to this project including: parkour taster sessions; six weeks of coaching to schools within walking distance of the centre; and, the upskilling of volunteers with a Parkour UK Level 1 Award.

