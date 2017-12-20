Longford's Pearse Park plans back on track

Longford's senior footballers could yet host their first Championship home encounter in three years after an appeal lodged against planned refurbishment works at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park was withdrawn.

Longford architect Liam Madden had tabled an appeal to An Bord Pleanala, citing the proposed refurbishment works as ‘unsustainable’.

The appeal had threatened to delay works being carried out until the end of March at the earliest and thereby casting fresh doubt over Longford's ability to host a 2018 Leinster championship quarter-final clash against Meath barely eight weeks later.

That appeal was, however, withdrawn last week paving the way for work to get underway in earnest in the new year. It's a move that may open up the possibility of a sizeable local economic boost amid talk the Meath fixture could attract an attendance in excess of 5,000.

