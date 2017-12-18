For festive frolics and revelry Arva ticks all the right boxes

Entertainment is something Arva has never been short on at Christmas time and this year promises to be no different.

With a wide offering of popular bars and a thriving hotel in the shape of The Breffni Arms, it’s not hard to see why so much attention is drawn to this bustling Co Cavan town over the holiday season.



One of the first events of note to get proceedings underway is an aptly named ‘Sing Song and Christmas Jumper Night’ set for The Brewery next Friday (December 15).



In aid of St Christopher’s Hospice, Cavan, up to €1,000 worth of prizes will be up for grabs.



Among the many items include a Samsung phone worth €600, a luxurious Dunnes Stores hamper worth up to €200 and much, much more.

Patrons are being invited to pop in, sing a song and participate in what promises to be an occasion to savour.



If that wasn’t enough, the venue’s owners, Emmet and Louise, will also be serving up refreshments on the night. It all gets going from around 10pm.

There are plenty of other dates to keep an eye out for over Christmas too, with Mono (December 16), High Stool Prophets (December 22) and DJ Pete (December 26) just some of the many acts to look forward to.



There is plenty in store too at The Goalpost Bar with lively entertainment planned to cater for all tastes right across the Christmas season.



Friday December 22 is definitely a date to mark in your diary as Enda and the team hold The Goalpost’s customer Christmas Party night.

The following night it’s the turn of The Sharps to let their lively and inimitable tunes do the talking while St Stephen’s Night, local band ‘Priorland’ return to the stage.



Wednesday December 27, the spotlight falls on 4 Degrees West with a New Year’s Eve DJ lined up to ring in 2018.



Enda and the team have also passed on festive greeting to its customers, wishing everyone a happy Christmas and a happy New Year.



The Breffni Arms Hotel is one venue worth more than a second look, illustrated none more so than by its Christmas party night which takes place this Saturday (December 16).



A gala five course dinner is being offered to parties who take up that invite with entertainment coming courtesy of country star Robert Mizzell and a DJ who will be on hand to ensure the dancing and merriment continues on into the early hours.



This hugely attractive package is available for just €45 per person or €85 per person sharing if you fancy stopping over and availing of the hotel’s bed and breakfast package.



Eamon and Philomena Gray have also lined up a high calibre list of other live acts over the holiday season, typified by a DJ on St Stephens' Night and 'Priorland' on New Years Eve.



If you happen to be on the lookout for some high class meat to cap off the big day, then a trip to Sean Donnelly's in Arva is an absolute must.

There are few, if any, butchers that can rival the top notch and succulent cuts of meat that Sean and his team continue to provide.



From the very finest in free range turkeys, to cured hams and melt in your mouth roast beef joints, this Main Street establishment is a one stop shop for all your Christmas and post Christmas dinner needs.



All of the shop's meat is either bought and sourced locally or reared on its own farm.

But, you will have to hurry if you want to reserve a turkey in time for Christmas with tomorrow's (December 14) deadline in place for all orders to be made.



The shop will also employ extended opening hours from 7am to 4pm on Christmas Eve and will re-open on Wednesday December 27 under normal opening hours (8am-6:30pm).



So, whatever your particular fancy, make sure Arva is your number one port of call this festive season.

