Christmas delight in Colmcille

Aughnacliffe village is certainly a location to bear in mind for a visit or two over the Christmas season.

Its three pubs, scattered at almost every corner of the parish, throw up their own unique charm and ambience.



You can safely expect all three to become hives of activity over the next couple of weeks, thanks chiefly to a wide and diverse array of music.

The Glenview Lounge has no fewer than eight nights of entertainment lined up.



It all kicks off this Friday with Colm Mulligan.

That's followed on Saturday with the boys from Priorland belting out a selection of their favoured tunes.



Names such as Fetherhead (December 20), The Druids (December 21), Paula Sings (December 22), Ronan Gallagher (December 23), Joe Maher (December 30) and DJ Pete on New Year's Eve complete the line up.

The venue also boasts a fabulous Christmas menu for individual parties and get togethers or family occasions.



There are three appetising selections to choose from across the starters, main courses and desserts section, ensuring every taste and need is catered for.



And when you consider the Glenview's five course dinner is on offer for just €22.50 a person, it just goes to show that this north Longford establishment can rival the very best in the locality for choice and above all, value.



Not that either Murtagh's or Dolan's Bar and Lounge are to be outdone with both watering holes serving up their own distinctive mix of music and fun over the next few weeks.



Of course, this idyllic north Longford parish has already held a number of functions to get locals in the seasonal spirit.



At the start of the month, parishioners turned out in large numbers for what proved to be a hugely successful Christmas Market in the local community centre.



From arts and crafts to beautifully crafted wreaths, you name it, this well attended event had it.



All that's left now is for Santa to make his long awaited appearance in a little over a week's time by bringing joy and excitement to all the local children of this welcoming and endearing north Longford community.

