Longford District Court: Found with one reefer on main street

A man who appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act was convicted and fined €250 following a hearing into the matter.

Oktawiusz Dobies, 60 Lanna Aoibhinn, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with unlawful possession of cannabis resin at Main Street, Longford on April 5, 2017.



Outlining the evidence briefly to the court, Inspector Tom Colsh said that when gardaí searched the defendant on the date in question they discovered him to be in possession of one reefer - a small quantity of cannabis.



The court also heard that the defendant had four previous convictions.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said his client had spent time in prison on a previous occasion instead of paying the fine handed down by the court.



“I have explained to him that if the court imposes a fine today, he will have to pay it because of the new rules,” added Mr Gearty, before pointing to the fact that the defendant was now in gainful employment and had been so, for the last four months.



“He is working in a local factory and has a very good work ethic.

“He has been working away there for the last four months and staying out of trouble.”



Meanwhile, following his ruling on the matter before him, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him accordingly.