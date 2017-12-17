Backstage Theatre's donation to Longford School of Rock

Backstage Theatre & Centre for the Arts last week donated a professional sound desk to Longford School of Rock to support the music education and development of local young musicians.

Sean Mulroy from Backstage Theatre said: “the theatre are currently upgrading its sound equipment and we couldn’t think of anyone more appropriate to give this equipment to than an organisation that is helping to develop young musical talent.



“You never know, these young musicans may one day be playing headline act in our very theatre.”

Naturally, the folks down at School of Rock are thrilled with their new equipment.



“We are very pleased to receive this donation of this professional16 track Dynocord sound desk,” said School of Rock Musical Director Owen Catteral.



“Backstage Theatre have been very supportive of our work over the last few years and we will be able to use the desk to host live performances at the School of Rock’s upcoming Christmas Concert.



The Christmas concert will take place in the Backstage Theatre on Sunday, December 17.

The Junior Group show is at 2pm and the Senior Group will hit the stage at 4pm.



Tickets can be bought at the door, and the show is open to the general public, friends and family.

You may also like to read:

White Chalk for Longford's Backstage Theatre

'Welcoming the Stranger' to Longford's Backstage Theatre

James Joyce in the Backstage Theatre









