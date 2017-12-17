Longford District Court: Smashed window of mother-in-law's car

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged with criminal damage was convicted and fined €200 following a hearing into the matter.

Patrick Mongan (20), 88 Springlawn, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with damaging the side window of a car causing €200 worth of damage at Hanlon’s Gala, Dublin Road, Longford on November 27, 2017.



The court was told that the case centered around a family dispute.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Blathín Moran said that on the date in question, gardaí were called to the Dublin Road area of Longford town after a criminal damage incident was reported.



“When gardaí arrived at the scene, they discovered the side window of a car had been smashed in, causing €200 worth of damage to the vehicle,” added the Inspector.



“The car belonged to the defendant’s mother-in-law and after searching for him for a short time, gardaí eventually located Mr Mongan in the toilets at the shop.”



Meanwhile, in mitigation the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said his client was pleading guilty to the offence before the court and was hopeful of mending his difficulties with his family.



“He had fallen out with his wife and his mother-in-law - Mrs Stoke, and it was she who used pepper spray on him that day,” Mr Gearty added.



“He does want to mend fences and would like to use this opportunity to apologise to Mrs Stokes.”



Following his ruling on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him €200.