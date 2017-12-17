Longford Circuit Court: Prison sentence increased but suspended on appeal

A man who appealed severity of sentence handed down in the district court had the sentence increased but suspended following a hearing at Longford Circuit Court recently.

Aurimas Juska (27), 35 The Barge, Market Point, Mullingar, Co Westmeath appeared before Judge Keenan Johnson convicted of driving without insurance during a hearing at Longford District Court on September 30 last.



The court was told on that date, the defendant had been disqualified from driving for four years and jailed for three months in respect of the matter.

The court also heard that the case centered around an incident when the defendant was stopped at a checkpoint on September 15, 2017.



Garda Mulvey, the court was told, discovered that the defendant was driving a vehicle that was not taxed and one in which he was not insured to drive.



State solicitor Mark Connellan said the defendant told the Gardaí at the time that he had just purchased the vehicle the week before.

In mitigation, defence counsel Niall Flynn BL said that his client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and had resided in Ireland for the last seven years.



“He has always worked,” Mr Flynn BL continued before submitting a letter from the defendant’s employer, to the court.

“Mr Juska has a 11-year-old daughter and has a good history of gainful employment in this country.”



During his ruling on the matter, Judge Johnson said the defendant had no respect for the rules of the road.



“He knowingly went out and drove without insurance and he seems to drive even if he is disqualified,” the Judge continued.

“It is disgraceful behaviour.”



Meanwhile, the Judge imposed a fine of €250, disqualified the defendant from driving for 20 years and imposed a five month suspended jail sentence.



Mr Juska was also ordered to pay €2,000 to the Mullingar Conference SVP within 12 months.