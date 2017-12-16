Presentation of certificates to National Learning Network Longford learners

On Thursday, December 7 last, over 50 learners from the local National Learning Network arrived at the Longford Arms Hotel where they received awards for their academic achievements.

Participants achieved the awards through a variety of QQI certified courses, including Employer-Based Training, Fresh Start, Vocational Multi skills, Horticulture and Turas (rehabilitation training).



The ceremony was attended by students of the National Learning Network, past and present and their families and friends as well as representatives from Solas, HSE, QQI, and numerous voluntary organisations throughout the region.



Guest speaker on the day included Victor Connell from Longford Counselling Services.



“In Longford, National Learning Network provides vocational and rehabilitative training programmes to people with disabilities, people with mental health difficulties and others who are distant from the labour market throughout the county,” said a spokesperson.



“National Learning Network Longford offers the rehabilitative training programme Turas - this provides learners who experience a high level of social and community isolation with the opportunity to develop personal and social skills, to make independent choices and to explore recreational, social and vocational options.”



Meanwhile, the Vocational Training Courses funded by Solas offer participants the opportunity to make a fresh start with Employer-Based Training and Vocational Multi Skill.



A Horticulture Programme is also available and is offered from the grounds of the Manor Nursing Home in Edgeworthstown.



“This programme allows learners to experience arrange of jobs and employment options within the Horticulture and Grounds Maintenance sectors,” the spokesperson continued.



“It allows them to acquire the skills, knowledge and attitudes necessary to access employment within the sector or to progress to higher training options.”

For more information log onto www.nln.ie