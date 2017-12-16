Co Westmeath's Pat Heduan retires after 44 years of service with CIE

There was great excitement in the Longford Arms Hotel recently as a retirement party for Pat Heduan took place, celebrating his many years of service in Longford and Westmeath.

In 1972 Pat Heduan joined Dublin City Bus service and worked from the Summerhill bus depot for eight years until he got promoted to inspector and returned back to his native Westmeath.



Pat was in charge of school transport and road passenger services in the midlands.



At that time CIE operated about 90% of all buses in Ireland which was very different to today.



Old type buses and no mobile phones made for a busy time for him.

Pat was known for dealing directly with problems with a no nonsense approach, which made him popular with staff and customers alike.

He made many great friends throughout the midlands and especially in Longford, where he worked weekends for many years.



In over 44 years of service Pat was never on sick leave and still enjoys good health.



He has many hobbies including gardening, walking and traditional Irish music.

