Action group on local fodder crisis to be established

Following a meeting between the IFA and the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed, the Minister set up a special Fodder Action Group to assess the situation and to determine what response is required.

The Group will include the Department of Agriculture, Teagasc, the co-ops, marts and IFA.



Minister Creed confirmed that he would establish the Fodder Action Group with immediate effect and an announcement is expected at a meeting in Sligo.



Sean Conefrey, Longford IFA County Chairman said the deepening fodder problems must be addressed.



“They will have to be addressed with measures to help those farmers who urgently need support to avert a crisis,” he added.



“The worst affected areas are mainly in the north-west and west of the country.



“The difficult weather conditions since August have left many farmers facing a severe fodder crisis during the winter and spring months.”

