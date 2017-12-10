Killoe National School in Longford announces that it will be OPEN tomorrow

While a huge percentage of Longford secondary and primary schools have announced tonight that they will remain CLOSED on Monday, December 11 owing to the extreme weather we are currently experiencing, St Teresa's National School Killoe have bucked the trend and announced they will be OPEN tomorrow.

The announcement came on Facebook, and it sparked a mixed reaction;

