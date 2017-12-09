Longford man's Australian show

He met up with many friends on a recent visit home and many from the home town listen into his popular radio show down under each week.



Before he headed off for Australia Ollie was a hugely popular local DJ and on return trips home, he delights friends at home when he stages his popular shows in Milo's.



His new show now is on www.capitalcommunityradio.com and goes out from 10am to 12 noon and many from Longford listen in online.



A large number of the requests played on the show are in fact from Longford town and Ollie who has the stage name 'Ollie Muldoon' will get requests at olivermcnerney@gmail.com.



The show goes out every Sunday morning from 10am and is well worth listening to online.