Longford District Court: Single mum tells of huge insurance costs

A wedding co-ordinator found at the wheel with no insurance in place has been fined €250, a recent Longford District Court sitting has heard.

Andrea Vaskova, 54 Millrace Park, Drumlish, Longford pleaded guilty to the charge at Melview, Longford, in accordance with Section 56 of the Road Traffic Act 1961.



It was also revealed the vehicle Ms Vaskova was driving on the day, March 28 2017, had no tax and no NCT in place.



Ms Vaskova, who defended herself during the short five minute hearing, said she did have insurance in the past but was financially unable to sustain that premium.



“The insurance was very expensive, it was €3,000,” she said.

“I am a single mother, working in Carrick-On-Shannon and live in Drumlish.



“My plan was to drive for eight weeks and get it (insurance) then.”

It was at that point Ms Vaskova revealed she now had insurance in place and currently works as a wedding co-ordinator.



“Now I have enough (money) for my car (insurance),” she said, adding her present policy was in excess of €1,000.



“I have a daughter and it was very hard for me to pay €3,000.”

In summation, Judge Hughes complimented Ms Vaskova on the “very forthright” evidence she gave as it was spelled out that she had no previous convictions prior to her recent court appearance.



Judge Hughes subsequently fined Ms Vaskova €250 for driving with no insurance while taking into consideration the no tax and NCT charges.