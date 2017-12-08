Browne 'alarmed' by rising fears of intimidation in Longford town estates

Longford County Council is struggling to fill houses in certain estates due to rising fears surrounding alleged intimidation.

Cllr John Browne said he believed the scale of duress being foisted on some residents in parts of the Ardnacassa area of town was getting progressively worse.

“The level of intimidation in certain estates is quite alarming,” he said.

“Longford County Council are finding it difficult to get people to take up houses in certain areas because they feel intimidated.”



Supt Jim Delaney responded by saying gardaí were doing their level best to address those concerns, adding no fewer than 125 “positive engagements” had been undertaken by gardaí over a three month period.

