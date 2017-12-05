50% off sale at St Vincent de Paul charity shop in Granard

The St Vincent de Paul charity shop in Granard are having a 50% off sale on Wednesday, December 6.





A spokesperson for the shop said, "We would be very grateful for for as many people to come along and show their support."





The sale gets underway from 10am.

