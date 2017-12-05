Met Éireann issues weather warning as Storm Caroline bears down on us

Met Éireann has issued a national status yellow warning as Storm Caroline approaches Ireland.

The Atlantic Storm looks set to bring Northwest winds of 55 to 65km/h with gusts of over 110km/h, predominantly in coastal areas.

The counties currently covered by the warning are Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry, but that may be broadened as the weather system nears our coast.

Met Éireann issued on Tuesday and is valid from Thursday, December 7, at 3am until 8pm on Thursday night.

The storm will pass close to the north coast of Scotland on Thursday morning. The UK Met Office have named it Storm Caroline. Severe winds will affect parts of Scotland, but it will generate strong and blustery winds over Ireland also.

Although Wednesday will remain mild with daytime temperature reaching around 13 degrees, conditions will dip on Thursday ith temperatures of -3 degrees forecast.

