Exciting times for Longford Tidy Towns

The annual awards ceremony of Longford Tidy Towns took place on Wednesday evening last in the Council Chamber, Market square.

In his welcoming speech, Tidy Town’s chairperson, John Farrell, acknowledged the continued support of the many sectors that support them in their work and the ongoing increase in the National Tidy Towns marks each year.



He paid particular tribute to the many volunteers who work on keeping the town tidy on a daily basis, the householders and estates that took part in their gardens and estates competitions, the hard working committee that work with him through the year and those that organized and judged the various local competitions.



As National Tidy Towns approaches their 60th year he added “Gone are the days when it was all about litter. Waste prevention/reduction, wildlife, pollination, habitats and natural amenities are just some of the additional considerations Tidy Towns groups have to address.”

John referred to exciting times for Tidy Towns and he expect more positive initiatives in Longford in the coming year.



In that regard he paid tribute to Longford County and Municipal Councils, management, indoor and outdoor staff which he says are key to the success and advancement of Tidy Towns.

“By working together, with good planning and cooperation between communities and the Local Authorities, we ensure that our efforts bring long term and sustainable improvements.”

In his address, he spoke of the support Tidy Towns receive from the local Volunteer Centre and stated that additional volunteers are always required.



In particular, Tidy Towns are currently seeking a number of volunteers for just an hour or two each week, to assist with administration and communicating planned work schedules to volunteers.



“If you have recently retired, maybe you could spare an hour or two even one morning each week, Longford Tidy Towns would love to hear from you.”



All those present are clearly enjoying and enthusiastic about Tidy Towns and the awards ceremony was followed with a social occasion with the refreshments kindly sponsored by Longford County Council.

