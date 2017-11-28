FF spokesperson on mental health James Browne to address open forum in Abbey Hotel

A Fianna Fáil open forum on mental health will take place in The Abbey Hotel in Roscommon Town on Friday, December 1st.

The event will run from 7-9p.m., with Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Mental Health Deputy James Browne confirmed as the main guest speaker on the night. The forum will be chaired by Fianna Fáil TD for Roscommon/Galway Eugene Murphy and other guest speakers on the night will include Kate Mitchell, Senior Policy and Research Officer with Mental Health Reform and the well known Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) representative Breege Callaghan as well as service users and family members with their own personal experiences of the mental health services in County Roscommon. Deputy Murphy hopes that this event will appeal to a wide audience, particularly young people and he has invited TY students from all the main secondary schools in County Roscommon who may be involved with mental health projects to attend.Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Mental Health James Browne TD has been a longtime advocate for mental health reform and he played an instrumental part in a new Bill being introduced by Fianna Fáil in the Dáil which aims to end discrimination against those who suffer with mental health issues.

The ‘Equality (Miscellaneous Provisions) (No. 2) Bill 2017’ will amend Irish equality legislation to ensure that persons can no longer be discriminated against on the basis that they have a mental health issue.

Senior Policy and Research Officer with Mental Health Reform Kate Mitchell has coordinated various youth leadership and health promotion programmes, including mental health, cross border regeneration and relationship building. In the past she has also worked for Headstrong National Centre for Youth Mental Health on the development of various Jigsaw sites. Deputy Murphy is appealing to members of the public to attend the event.

“As we are all aware the recent external review into mental health services in County Roscommon painted a damning indictment of a service in crisis mode. This is a service where a ‘culture of blame, secrecy and negativity’ abounds. The review highlighted the fact that despite trying to implement the changes required in a Vision for Change the Roscommon mental health services had returned over €17 million euro to the HSE in funding between 2012 and 2014 at a time when mental health services in County Roscommon were crying out for funding.



“While the open forum type event will obviously feature discussion on the external review we also want to examine the future of mental health services in the county as well as giving a platform to the various positive initiatives in relation to mental health which are also taking place in the county. I hope that this event will appeal to a wide audience, particularly young people so I have also invited TY students from all the main secondary schools in County Roscommon who may be involved with mental health projects,” said Deputy Murphy.



“I look forward to some robust and lively discussion on the night and I would appeal to members of the public, service users and those with personal experiences of mental health services to come along to the Abbey Hotel in Roscommon Town on Friday, December 1st from 7-9p.m.- everyone is welcome,” concluded Deputy Murphy.