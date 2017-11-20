MRDTF launches Drug & Alcohol Awareness Week 2017

The week will continue until Friday, November 24 and focus primarily on awareness and openness around the whole area of drugs and alcohol.

The primary role of the MRDATF, which is funded by the Department of Health, is to research, develop, implement and monitor a co-ordinated response to the problem of drug and alcohol misuse as experienced in the counties of Longford, Westmeath, Laois and Offaly. The Awareness Week includes a range of events scheduled to take place across the midlands focusing on increased awareness about drug and alcohol related issues.

Following the launch a seminar titled Drug/Alcohol Use & Pregnancy also took place. Organised by the MRDATF and HSE Community Alcohol and Drug Service, the aim of the seminar was to bring together interested individuals and agencies who work in the area of addiction to engage in meaningful learning and discussion regarding the impact of drug and alcohol use during pregnancy, as well as related issues pre and post pregnancy for both parent and child.