Down Memory Lane: Killashee man kingmaker to McAleese

A teacher with St Patrick School in Navan was singularly instrumental in convincing Mary McAleese to allow her name go forward as a candidate in the Presidential election.

Harry Casey is the son of Mai and John Casey of Begnagh between Killashee and Clondra.

After attending St Mel's and Maynooth University he moved into teaching. McAleese had been a guest at his wedding four years ago where he married Co Meath woman, Maura Hayes, sister of Liam Hayes, former Meath footballer and editor of the new Sunday newspaper Ireland on Sunday.