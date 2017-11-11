Longford District Court: Gowna man in shoplifting charge

A man charged with shoplifting at a Longford supermarket two weeks ago has been fined €200 by Judge Seamus Hughes.

Vitalij Peleckas, Apartment 7, Swan Lake Drive, Gowna, Cavan was charged with stealing two bottles of gin and tools valued at almost €90 from Aldi, Athlone Road, Longford on October 20 2017.



That alleged offence led Mr Peleckas to be charged under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.



A fine of €200 was subsequently handed down by Judge Seamus Hughes.