Increase of 60% in discretionary budget allocation for Ballymahon Municipal District

The increase of 60% on last year, or €35,000, has come about as a direct result of the swelling by 5% of the Local Property Tax (LPT) which was demanded by local area representatives last month.

Finance Director, Longford Co Council John McKeon said the funding boost would mean that more work could be done in the District to enhance the local community.

“Money has been distributed equally among the municipal districts in the county for flagship community projects,” he added, before pointing out that this would be in addition to the allocation of capital funding.

“It is once off match funding for flagships projects with the municipal districts outside of the existing schemes.”

The meeting also heard that Ballymahon Municipal District had an overspend in its discretionary budget of €3,500 for 2017 and this deficit would subsequently be extracted from the 2018 allocation.

Overall, the total allocation in discretionary funding across Longford municipal districts for 2018 is €279,000.

And, during last Wednesday’s meeting, local area representatives heard that it was being proposed that €60,000 be allocated to tourism promotion in the District while €48,000 could be set aside for Tidy Towns grants.

A further €36,000 was earmarked for the town twinning initiative while €15,000 was allocated for burial grounds, and a further €120,000 set aside for contributions to voluntary bodies.

To date, the District has provided €12,500 to tourism promotion; €3,000 to town twinning; €6,640 for burial grounds; €13,850 in grants to voluntary bodies; €6,900 to arts activities in Ballymahon; €10,300 to Tidy Towns initiatives and €8,250 was set aside for special projects.

There were 22 successful applicants in the Ballymahon Municipal District this year including the Leinster Fleadh Cheoil which received €20,000 in funding.

Meanwhile, Cllr Colm Murray (FG) put forward a proposal to increase the overall funding for special projects in the Ballymahon Municipal District.

He said that Ballymahon town was the only area that required funding from the town twinning allocation and it would therefore be a good idea to increase the allocation to €1,500.

He also pointed out that if the Municipal District reduced the burial grounds allocation of €7,000, it would be possible to place an additional €4,500 into special projects funding.

This proposal was subsequently seconded by Cllr Mick Cahill (FF) before proceedings at Arás an Chontae were finally brought to a conclusion.

