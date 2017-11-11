Longford/Westmeath TD Robert Troy calls for new guidelines on wind farms

Deputy Robert Troy (FF) says the 2006 guidelines on wind turbines are outdated and this is the reason why so many communities across the country are opposed to wind farms.

I am calling now for new guidelines on this matter to be introduced,” he added.



“Without them, local communities are vulnerable to wind farm plans.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Troy said that the height of wind turbines had almost tripled since guidelines were first introduced back in 2006 and planning applications these days were based on those “outdated” guidelines.



“Communities are vulnerable to these wind farms and I intend to put the issue before the Dail this week,” the local TD continued.



“I want to find out when new guidelines will be published.”



Meanwhile, Deputy Peter Burke (FG) said that members of the NWTAG were concerned about property prices and quality of life in the locality if the plans for the wind farm go ahead.



He also pointed to a court case in respect of wind farms that is currently being trashed out in the EU.



“Westmeath Co Council has already refused planning applications for wind farms in the county and as far as I understand the Coole Wind Farm planning application will now go straight to An Bord Pleanala.”

You may also like to read:

Longford says no to Derryadd wind farm