Forging forward in Co Longford with Foróige

Foróige, the national youth organisation, celebrates its 64th anniversary this year.

This organisation has been the central hub of youth development throughout the country since 1952, providing youth clubs and services to young people aged 10 – 18 years of age.

Foróige Clubs are clubs made up of young people from the local community and are run by highly trained volunteers.

The Club is an outlet where young members can meet up, play games, experience new things, trips away, youth Discos, party evenings, citizenship programmes and leadership development.

Edgeworthstown Foróige Club has been running since 2008 and since then the club has become a central part of the Edgeworthstown Community.

After a small break where new volunteers have been recruited and trained, the youth Club is back up and running and ready to start again.

The Club will be meeting every Thursday night from 7pm until 8:30pm in the Green Centre throughout the school year.

The club has had many achievements over years including organising discos; inter club exchanges with other Foróige clubs in the County, participating in the St Patricks Day Parade, trips away to adventure centres, music festival such as HYPE.

Foróige has been working tirelessly for the young people and the community of Edgeworthstown and is currently providing an outreach programme to Edgeworthstown throughout the week.

The SAFE (Supporting Adolescents and Family Engagement) project aims to address identified gaps in the provision of supports to a cohort of vulnerable young people and their families in Edgeworthstown.

The project works with families to enhance engagement of young people in the programmes.

Foróige in Edgeworthstown is currently rolling out this project one evening a week on a group and individual basis.

Young people participate in health and wellbeing, relationships and sexuality, as well as citizenship programmes.

The project aims to provide an integrated approach to family support and youth work by working closely with and involving other agencies, whilst expanding and developing a range of youth group activities particularly for those not involved in any provision.

For more information regarding the safe project you can contact project worker Avril Gilchriest at avril.gilchriest@foroige.ie.

On Wednesday evenings the LEAP Garda Youth Diversion Project facilitate various groups and individuals in the Green.

The Garda Youth Diversion is managed by the National Youth Organisation Foróige and is funded through the Department of Justice.

It is a community-based project that works with young people between the age of 12 and 18 years to create change in negative behaviours, encourage opportunities and develop skills such as decision making, communication and social skills.

Staff also work with parents and provide family support to them.

To understand more about this service please contact Aisling Nolan on aisling.nolan@foroige.ie

Jim Maher Regional Youth Officer for Foróige in Longford explained how important it is for communities to embrace their young people and provide outlets like that of a Foróige club to aid them in their development and the development of their society.

“The Green Centre is a huge asset to the community of Edgeworthstown and we are delighted to be partnered up with them to provide this service to the community,” he added.

Edgeworthstown Foróige Club is delighted to be back up and running. It returns to the Green on Thursday November 16 for registration at 7pm. Please note the change from the usual Friday nights.

If you are interested in getting involved in Edgeworthstown Foróige or indeed wish to establish a Foróige Club in your area please contact Mr Jim Maher, Regional Youth Officer on 086 9672920 or james.maher@foroige.ie