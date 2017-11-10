The promotion is ran by Longford Chamber of Commerce and many local businesses were reporting that last year’s ‘Black Friday’ represented one of their weekends of the year.

This year’s campaign will run on Friday & Saturday, November 24 & 25.

One of the highlights in recent years has been the annual turning on the lights, which with the support and goodwill of Longford Co Council, will take place on the Friday evening at 6.30pm. President of Longford Chamber, Niamh Donlon, confirmed that Santa Claus will also be arriving in town to officially switch on the lights.

Thanks to the local group, Spin Longford, the Longford Christmas market will return over two weekends in December and Longford Chamber are delighted that the group has taken up on an invitation to run a ‘Black Friday’ market on November 24 and 25.

This is the first year that the event kicks off with a special breakfast briefing for and Ms Donlon said that the Chamber are delighted to have Pat McDonagh on board.

She told the Leader: “Supermac's are very active in the town and Dinal Swaris and the team at the Longford branch are hugely supportive of everything that happens in Longford. It will be great to have Pat McDonagh with us.”

The Supermacs boss is an inspiring speaker and a passionate advocate for small business and rural Ireland.

The cost to attend the breakfast for non ‘Black Friday’ participating businesses will be €15 whilst ‘Black Friday’ partners go free.

If you want to have your business featured in this year’s Black Friday campaign, contact Niamh Donlon on 086 850 4390. The breakfast briefing is open to members of the public but those wishing to attend need to register and can do so by contacting Niamh Donlon also.