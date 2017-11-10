Calls to pedestrianise Longford town's Grafton Court

“It is practically a pedestrianised area anyway at this stage,” he added.

“It makes perfect sense to have no traffic whatsoever going in there; we should have no traffic coming in there.”

The meeting was then told that efforts to implement the zone had been made previously but issues had arisen and the project was abandoned altogether.

“People walking in Grafton Court are very nervous and they tend to step of the footpath very easily,” added Cllr Mae Sexton (Ind).

“They don’t realise how narrow the path is.”

It was agreed to review the matter in a few weeks time.

