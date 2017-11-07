Troy urges resumption of talks in Irish Rail dispute

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Transport, Tourism and Sport Robert Troy TD has called on unions and management at Irish Rail to re-enter talks aimed at ending the industrial action currently affecting the company.

Deputy Troy made the comments following a second day of significant disruption to rail passengers across the country due to ongoing strike action at Irish Rail.

“I urge unions and management to engage in the industrial relations mechanisms of the State in order to bring this dispute to an end. Both parties should commit to returning to the Labour Court and agree to abide by any ruling that it makes,” said Deputy Troy.

“Previous experience clearly shows us that these disputes can only be ended by utilising the industrial relations mechanisms of the State. The ongoing strike action is causing serious disruption to rail passenger’s right across the country and is having a knock on effect on all public transport services. We need to see a resumption of talks and the matter referred to the Labour Court to ensure the issue is quickly dealt with.

“The ongoing industrial is causing significant hardship for people and is damaging the interests of workers and management. Minister Ross has a role to play in this and he must ensure that an all-party stakeholder forum is established to deal with outstanding issues in the transport sector. His failure to deliver on this commitment to date is inexcusable.

“Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin raised this issue in Leaders’ Questions earlier today and I was disappointed that the Taoiseach could not give a timeline as to when the all-party stakeholder will be established. Furthermore, Minister Ross could not give a timeline when I pressed him on the issue earlier today and also could not set out when the long promised rail review will issue its report. This shows a clear lack of commitment at Government level in dealing with the difficulties facing Irish Rail,” concluded Deputy Troy.