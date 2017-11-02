Census reveals that Longford Carers provide 59,179 hours of care per week

Longford Carers provide 59,179 hours of care per week and 85.3% of Longford people are in good health.

That’s according to the results of Census 2016 Profile 9 – Health, Disability and Carers Health which were released by the Central Statistics Office earlier today.



Health

In April 2016, the majority of those living in Longford stated that their health was either “very good” (22,853 people, 55.9%) or “good” (12,002 people, 29.4%), compared with 56.8% (“very good”), and 29.7% (“good”) in 2011.



The 2.1% (839 people) who stated that their health was “bad/very bad” was above the percentage at national level, and a 21.9% increase on the 688 who stated that their health was “bad/very bad” in 2011.



Disability

In 2011, the 5,404 people with at least one disability comprised 13.9% of Longford’s population. In Census 2016, the 5,916 people with at least one disability made up 14.5% of the county’s population, compared with 13.5% at national level. Of these, 2,922 (49.4%) were male and 2,994 (50.6%) were female.

In Longford, 2,683 people indicated that they had “a difficulty with pain, breathing, or any other chronic illness or condition”, while 533 indicated they had blindness or a serious visual impairment and 954 had deafness or a serious hearing impairment.

Carers

The 1,760 people who stated that they “provided regular unpaid personal help for a friend or family member with a long-term illness, health problem or disability” comprised 4.3% of the county’s population in April 2016. This was an increase of 72 people (4.3%) on 2011.

Of the carers in the county, 1,013 were female (57.6%), and 747 were male (42.4%).

There were 40 carers under 15, compared with 47 in 2011. Carers provided 59,179 hours of care per week, an average of 39.5 hours per carer per week. The total amount of weekly care hours was an decrease of 1,825 hours (-3.0%) on 2011.