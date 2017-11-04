Longford's newest college is transforming mental health and wellness

A well-supported meeting took place in the Courtyard Café Longford on October 26 to establish a Transformative College in the community.

This is an exciting new initiative based on the recovery model and aimed at supporting a deeper understanding of mental health issues through education.

The picture (above) was taken in the Court Yard Café, Longford during the meeting to discuss the possibility of establishing a Transformative College in Longford. In the photo are Mark Nallen, Elisa Cerrato, Antonia Simoes, Patricia Reilly, Marie Weldon, Penny Wilmot, Bernard Molloy, Joan Kiernan and Alice McDonnell, Peer Educator Transformative College.



The College is for everyone and works in collaboration with people who have experience of mental health challenges, their families and mental health professionals.



The team works together to support recovery in mental health by providing educational programmes that reduce pressure on local services, prevent crisis, provide aftercare supports, improved social engagement for service users, professionals and their families, progression options in education and returning to work.



The first class, 'Let’s Talk About Recovery', begins on Wednesday November 8 at 7pm in the temporary venue Temperance Hall in New Street, Longford.



The 'Let's Talk' Series classes will cover Depression, Anxiety, Emotional Intelligence, and Resilience in the coming weeks.

This is the early stage of the College’s development and all are welcome to get involved or offer support.



When fully-established the College offers the following in Longford. Help with finding a permanent location would be welcomed.



Services available include:

- Recovery education

-Peer-to-peer support

- Counselling one to one

- Group counselling

- Bereavement group

- Cancer & Illness Group

- Nutrition and Physical Health

- Creativity and the arts

- Empowerment to Employment or Education programme

- Monthly Trialogue

-A friendly cuppa and hello

- Advice, and personal progression plans and linkages to other service providers.



For further information, please contact longfordwestmeathtc@gmail.com or call 085 143 0909.



The Transformative College, Austin Friars Street Mullingar.

We are on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

You may also be interested in reading:

Heather McKenna is new Domestic Violence Specialist at Longford Women's Link