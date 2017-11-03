Encouraging men to take better care of their health

Siobhan Brier, who runs the Longford Slimming World groups is currently discussing Men's Health and the focus on obesity and the dangers of carrying excess weight around the waist. She says that 68% of men are overweight or obese compared to 58% of women, and Slimming World is now calling for men to get support to lose weight.

“Weight problems are common among both men and women, but research shows that men typically keep weight worries to themselves for many years, as many just don’t like to ask for help,” she added.

“The good news though, is that more and more men are becoming open to the idea of getting support and there are now more than 60,000 men using Slimming World groups in the UK and Ireland – some of them are in my Longford group!”.

She went on to say that there were lots of men who ate meals that were fried or contained creamy sauces and few vegetables.

“By making a few small changes to the way favourite meals are cooked, everyone can ensure they’re still filling and full of flavour, and also good for your waistline,” continued Ms Brier. “It is as simply as grilling instead of frying, swapping white bread for wholemeal and going easy on the butter - this isn't a diet at all!

“Our members will never be hungry nor will they feel deprived. They can even enjoy their favourite treats!

Slimming World, Longford meets every Tuesday at 9:30am, 11:30am, 5:30pm and 7:30pm and on Wednesdays at 9:30am also in the Temperance Hall. To find out more visit www.slimmingworld.ie or call Siobhan on 083 3533130.

You may also like to read:

http://www.longfordleader.ie/news/home/229688/longford-slimming-world-consultants-share-secrets-for-a-slim-2017.html

http://www.longfordleader.ie/news/home/244570/longford-woman-who-lost-three-stone-hoping-to-inspire-others-to-follow-suit.html