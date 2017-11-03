Budget allocation increases for Longford municipal district

He said there was a number of sources for funding including paid parking in Longford town.

The meeting also heard that there was an increase for next year due to the 5% increase in the Local Property Tax (LPT) implemented by elected members just a few weeks ago.

“In 2018 we have the LPT variation where it was decided to increase it by 5%; that means now there is an extra €105,000 to spend next year across all municipal districts and represents a 60% increase on this year’s spend,” he added.

“The money will be used for infrastructural projects and provided to community groups, tidy towns committees, etc.”

The meeting also heard that local groups will have the opportunity to apply for match funding from various other initiatives including LEADER.

Members were told during the meeting too that the money provided from paid parking went to Longford Tidy Towns to remove the chewing gum from the pavements, an initiative, councillors agreed, was a major success.

Cllr Gerry Warnock (Ind) said that €93,000 was a lot of money for very worthy causes.

“To day we have been very prudent with the money we have been allocated to get the best possible results and a lot has been achieved,” he added.

“We have seen a lot of tangible results around the town particularly in relation to Longford Tidy Towns and the pavement project.

“The return of the Longford Summer Festival was also great to see.”

Cllr Warnock then proposed that members adopt the budget but meet at a later date to discuss allocations of same in more detail.

“It’s important to say that this budget vindicates our decision to vary the LPT,” added Cllr Butler.

“We have been criticised in the past for implementing paid parking but the fact is that we are getting a dividend from it now.

The removal of gum from the streets of our town is testament to that - that cost €21,000 and could not have been done were the money from paid parking not there.”

