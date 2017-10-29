Longford commuters set to be hit by train strike on Wednesday

Iarnród Éireann advises customers that due to industrial action, trains are not expected to operate across Intercity, DART and Commuter routes on the following dates:

Wednesday, November 1

Tuesday, November 7

Tuesday, November 14 (includes Ireland v Denmark World Cup Play-off at Aviva Stadium)

Thursday, November 23

Friday, December 8

If you have booked travel on these dates, we will cancel your booking for the dispute date journey leg and automatically refund you seven days prior to your date of travel (e.g. 25th October for 1st November, 31st October for 7th November etc). Please allow three to five days for your financial institution to process your refund.

Further details will be updated as soon as available.

Irish Rail apologises for the inconvenience caused.