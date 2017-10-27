Rescued cat with severely infected wound recovering at ISPCA National Animal Centre in Longford

ISPCA Inspector Karen Lyons investigated a report made to the National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 1890 515 515 about an injured stray cat in Roscommon town recently.

Upon investigation, Inspector Lyons discovered the male tabby cat was extremely emaciated and had a severely infected wound on his back and tail.

The cat was brought to a nearby veterinary practice for immediate assessment and treated for his infected wounds before being transported to the ISPCA National Animal Centre in Longford. Although the cat would have been in severe pain, he purred and was a model patient while being treated.

Inspector Lyons said: Thanks to the kind member of the public who reported their concerns to the ISPCA helpline. It is unknown what caused the injury and although we are still trying to locate an owner, it is proving difficult as there was no ID collar or microchip present”.

The cat, later named Tom, has been making a remarkable recovery thanks to the extra care and attention he is receiving from volunteers and staff at the National Animal Centre.

Once Tom has been fully treated, the ISPCA will be appealing for a new loving home for him where he will be loved and cared for, for the rest of his life.