SVP shops taking part in new national campaign

The 'Donate with Style, Volunteer with Passion' campaign has twin aims; to attract donations and to recruit volunteers.

Vincent’s shops are a hugely important aspect of the service SVP provides to those who seek its assistance.

Approximately 130,000 people sought help from the charity last year.

Not only do the shops provide goods at affordable prices, they also provide an income source for the Society, which is directed back into the community.

Profit generated by the shops is recycled into local SVP Conferences and contribute to the approximately €35m annually provided in direct assistance by SVP to those in need.

The shops also facilitate local SVP Conferences who often provide people with Vincent’s Gift Tokens for clothing and furniture. These gift tokens can be used in any of the Vincent shops.

A small number of professional; assisted by a large number of volunteers; and by community employment trainees manage the Vincent’s shops.

Speaking at the announcement of the campaign Dermot McGilloway SVP National Retail Development manager said;

“We urgently need clean saleable cloths that can be distributed throughout our network of shops, Men and women’s clothing, winter wear and large sizes are particularly welcome.

“We also need clean bed linen, curtains, shoes, bric-a-brac, pictures, antiques, collectables and small household items. Some shops can also accommodate furniture”, he said.

In relation to volunteers Mr McGilloway said that volunteers are needed for both shops and sorting centres across Ireland with some of the busier shops needing volunteers for late night openings. SVP shop volunteers provide a valuable service in customer care, general housekeeping, merchandising, sorting and pricing clothing and other donated items.

To find your nearest SVP shop go to www.svp.ie/shops Call 01 8386990,

or email retailvolunteer@svp.ie