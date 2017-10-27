Spooktacular line-up for Ardagh Fright Fest

Ardagh Fright Fest returns for the third year with the support of Longford Arts Office and this year promises to be the best ever with a full line-up of events from October 28 to November 4 in Ardagh Heritage and Creativity Centre, Ardagh, Co. Longford.

There'll be something for every one with three days of fantastic literature events kicking off the week.

This year we are joined by four amazing authors E.R. Murray, Ruth Frances Long, Caroline Busher and Jane Gilheaney Barry for a number of events for children, teens and adults.

Favourites such as Ardagh School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Samhain Walk and Spooky Art Camp return and we also expect a visit from Ardagh Tree Fairies for some Scary Fairy Fun.

The final event is The Night of the Living Fed Banquet with Cook 'n' Dine Longford on November 4.

The School's Photography exhibition returns this year and to continue our celebration of A Year with the Fairies we are inviting submissions for a Scary Fairy art exhibition.

There is still time to enter this year's Frightful Flash Fiction Competition too.

We are delighted to be able to present a discussion panel on the Sidhe and the use of the landscape in Irish fiction.

Join us with authors Ruth Frances Long, Elizabeth Rose Murray and Jane Gilheaney Barry as we discuss writing in general, as well as the inspiration that each author gets from the Irish countryside and our ancient myths and legends.

If you have any questions to ask our authors get in touch by emailing: creativeardagh@gmail.com before October 25.

Most events have limited spaces so book your tickets now on http://ardaghfrightfest.blogspot.ie/.

