Breaking: Court appearance following €1m drugs seizure

A man in his 30s who was arrested during a search operation in Geashill, Co Offaly on Wednesday, October, 18 and detained at Tullamore Garda Station in relation to a cocaine & cannabis seizure in excess of €1m (pending analysis) is due to appear before Portlaoise District Court at 11am this morning Saturday, October 21 charged in connection with the incident.

