Longford's Cllr Casey leads 'Boxer' plaudits

He's no stranger to championing the cause of OPW Minister Kevin 'Boxer' Moran and last week, these were tendencies which Cllr Mark Casey demonstrated once again.

Speaking at the culmination of last week's monthly council meeting, Cllr Casey paid tribute to his fellow Indepedent's role in bringing almost €650,000 to Longford under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Shortly after Cllr Micheal Carrigy had acknowledged Mr Moran's input in securing €33m for the development of a Lakeland Tourism project.

“I think we (County Council) should send a letter thanking the Boxer for all he has done for this county,” said Cllr Casey.

