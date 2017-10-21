Lower pupil teacher ratio on the way at Longford schools

Longford schools are set to benefit from the lowest pupil teacher ratio ever, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Deputy Peter Burke said additional SNAs would ensure extra supports for local children who need them most.

“I am delighted to announce that children here in Longford will benefit from the lowest pupil teacher ratio ever of 26:1, ensuring better opportunities and a fairer chance for all children in classrooms across our local community,” he said.

