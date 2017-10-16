Ophelia Update: Longford students should note that IT Sligo, Athlone IT, University of Limerick, and NUI Galway will reopen tomorrow

Although primary and secondary schools will remain closed across the country tomorrow, the Minister for Education had indicated that the decision to open or remained closed for third level institutions was a matter for themselves.

With that in mind, NUI Galway, IT Sligo, Athlone IT and University of Limerick has announced that it will reopen tomorrow Tuesday, October 17 and all lectures will go ahead as planned.

Conferring ceremonies will also go ahead at NUIG as scheduled for the remainder of the week, with today’s (Monday, October 16) postponed ceremonies taking place this Saturday (October 21).

As this remains an ongoing weather event, the campus community is urged to continue to follow @meteireann forecasts and take heed of safety advice.

University of Limerick

The University of Limerick will be open as usual tomorrow Tuesday 17th October. The campus has sustained no structural or flooding damage during Storm Ophelia and any damaged trees have already been cleared.

Any students who may need to travel to UL tomorrow are advised to be cautious and heed all Council advice in relation to blocked routes.

Athlone IT

OPHELIA UPDATE: AIT will reopen tomorrow morning as usual after an assesment of the campus this afternoon. All staff and students should be mindful of travel restrictions and should plan accordingly

Letterkenny IT

No decision on whether LYIT will open has been made, but it is expected around 8pm. On their Facebook page LYIT indicated the decision to open or not was being considered, and posted as follows circa 6pm this evening:

"Storm Ophelia update:

"The Minister for Education & Skills has announced that all primary and secondary schools will remain closed tomorrow, while the decision to open/close would be left to each individual third level college.

We're monitoring the situation and an assessment will be made on both campuses in relation to power, water and structural damage once it's safe to do so.

More information to follow in a couple of hours."

IT Sligo will re-open

IT Sligo will re-open tomorrow, Tuesday. On their facebook page they posted as follows:



"Institute of Technology, Sligo will re-open on Tuesday, October 17th. The decision to re-open has been made following a safety assessment of the campus facilities on Monday evening with regular checks taking place throughout the evening as the storm passes through County Sligo.

"Students and staff are, again, urged to take care when travelling on Tuesday morning as storm damage and debris will be an issue in several area. You should only make the journey if you feel it is safe to do so.

"Students who are unable to attend lab sessions/lectures because of the storm damage/public transport cancellations will not be negatively affected in terms of their course/term assessment. If you cannot travel because of safety, lack of public transport etc, please inform your lecturer/head of department either by email or when you return to the Institute this week."

For more information on road conditions in Sligo go to:

http://www.sligococo.ie/Emergency/