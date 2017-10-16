Ophelia: Did they not hear a hurricane is on the way?

No matter how many times you tell people something sometimes it doesn't always sink in.

This photo was submitted by a reader who spotted two men out on a boat just prior to 1pm today.

However the reader also understands that the individuals have since moored their boat.

As warning after warning is issued we ask that people stay away from water especially as the weather is predicted to get much worse in this area in the coming hours.

