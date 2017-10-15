Longford on RED Alert: St Christopher's Day Services in Longford will be closed on Monday #Ophelia

St Christopher's Day Services in Longford will close on Monday, October 16 following the Red Weather Alert issued for the entire country.

Rehab Group

All local RehabCare resource centres, Rehab Enterprises sites, and National Learning Network centres also will be closed tomorrow.

People who use our services should not travel to centres tomorrow. All centres are closed in every county.

Rehab Group are monitoring the situation and will post updates across their social media platforms and website.

Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection

It has also been announced that all Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection offices will close tomorrow in the interest of customer and staff safety.

Customers who have appointments tomorrow will be contacted directly by Dept. staff from Tuesday onwards to reschedule their appointment.

No payments will be affected due to appointments being cancelled tomorrow. Updates will issue to media and on Twitter throughout the day.

You may also be interested in:

ALL schools in Longford will be CLOSED tomorrow owing to Hurricane #Ophelia

#Longford on Red Alert: Bus Éireann cancel all services #Ophelia