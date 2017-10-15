Longford on Red Alert: What does a Status Red warning actually mean? #Ophelia

Met Éireann has detailed criteria for the issuing of Status Red weather warnings - one of which comes into effect in Longford and nationwide in the next few hours.

A Status Red wind warning will come into effect nationwide from 6am on Monday.

The issue of Red level severe weather warnings should "be a comparatively rare event and implies that recipients take action to protect themselves and/or their properties; this could be by moving their families out of the danger zone temporarily; by staying indoors; or by other specific actions aimed at mitigating the effects of the weather conditions".

The criteria for a Status Red wind warning is:

Mean Speeds in excess of 80 km/h

Gusts Speeds in excess of 130 km/h

"Violent and destructive gusts are forecast with all areas at risk and in particular the southwest and south in the morning, and eastern counties in the afternoon," Met Éireann have said.

They concluded by saying, "There is potential risk to lives."

You may also be interested in reading:

#Ophelia Alert: Status RED Weather Warning extended to entire country including #Longford