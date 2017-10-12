Road resurfacing works taking place in Tarmonbarry

Longford County Council will begin road resurfacing works on the N5 near Tarmonbarry at Fallon’s Bridge in the coming days.

Preliminary works will commence on Friday, October 13 while civil works take place from Monday October 16 next.

All works are expected to continue until mid November and will take place between 8am and 6pm daily.

The N5 will remain open at all times with traffic management in place.

There will also be a temporary road closure at the Junction of the N5 and the L-1171-0 Clondra Road for one week as determined by the progress of the works,

Dates in relation to this will be notified when available.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the area and to pay attention to the signage that is in place.

Any queries should be directed to Longford Co Council.