Macra sets out its stall for year ahead

Locally the four active clubs in Longford include Cairn Hill in Drumlish, Granard, Lanesboro and South Longford in Legan.

It's open to everyone between the age of 17 and 35 and with a number of county competitions and activities coming up in the next month there is plenty to become involved in.

November sees the Beef & Sheep Stock-judging; Meath Rally, October bank holiday weekend; Impromptu Public Speaking as well as a trip to Farmaphobia and a night out in Navan; Bubble soccer and 5-a-side soccer.

Longford Macra na Feirme is also organising a Tractor Run this Sunday, October 15 meeting in the Mastertech Business Park on the Athlone Road, Longford Town at 10:30am. Proceeds are in aid of local doctor from Edgeworthstown Laura Noonan for treatment overseas.

Find us on Facebook, Instagram & Snapchat to keep up-to-date with all the goings on.....

Meanwhile, here is a little insight into what all the clubs in the county are up to!

Cairn Hill Macra

Well done to Cairn Hill Macra Treasurer and Longford NCR Brian Casey on winning this year’s Senior Loy title at the National Ploughing Championships in Tullamore.

Granard Macra

Granard Macra are hosting this years county round ‘Know Your Ag’ Quiz, in the Greville Arms Granard this Friday, October 13 at 9pm. Table of 4 €20. Presentation to the Irish Cancer Society on the night to the Irish Cancer Society following from their recent ‘Shave or Dye’ event. Raffle and food on the night.

South Longford Macra

Well done to Paul Molihan who took part in Kilnaleck Macra's ‘Pure Dung Fashion Show’ on the September 30 last. The Club held its recent AGM and is now looking forward to the year ahead with some newly appointed officers.

Lanesboro Macra

Following their recent AGM, Lanesboro Macra are looking forward to another successful year, focusing on increasing membership and their upcoming fundraiser. We would like to thank Kiernan Structural Steel for sponsorship of our County hoodies!