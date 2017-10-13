Longford mum in skydive for DPOL service

A keen advocate of local voluntary group, Disabled People of Longford (DPOL), the Shannonvale mother of one has never been one to shy away from expounding its merits.

And so a chance conversation with a friend only a matter of weeks ago inspired Sandy to take on the challenge.

“I decided to do it because my brother, Niall attends the Phoenix Centre,”s he said.

That decision was one taken only a few weeks ago, but in the intervening period Sandy, her daughter Nadine and Phoenix Centre client Helena Doyle have managed to conjure up around €2,000 in donations.

Not bad for a couple of minutes or freefalling for 6,000 ft over the Edenderry skyline.

Just over a week on from those exploits, Sandy is even contemplating the idea of making the event an annual affair.

“It was absolutely fantastic,” she beamed, as she recalled her thrill-seeking adventures of September 30 last.

“I really enjoyed every minute of it. It was unreal.

“I would do it all again, definitely.

“We are thinking about maybe doing it again next year too.”

For now though, raising as much money as possible and extolling the values of an organisation that’s especially close to her heart is, perhaps rightfully, all that concerns her.