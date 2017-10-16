Speeding anxieties are 'an accident waiting to happen' on Drumlish roads

The state body in charge of the national roads network is coming under increasing pressure to combat speeding anxieties in one of north Longford's busiest towns.

Fine Gael Cllr Paraic Brady said he harboured serious reservations over how the issue was affecting road safety in Drumlish.

Addressing a recent meeting of Longford County Council's Joint Policing Committee (JPC), Cllr Brady said the speed employed by certain motorists was getting out of hand.

“We have flashing signs coming into the village but we have a number of estates where kids regularly cross the road from and it's an accident waiting to happen,” he said.

The local councillor added there was a call for what he termed “joined up thinking” concerning the practicalities behind possible traffic calming measures.

Granard based Supt Brian Mohan responded, saying his officers would continue to monitor speeds in and out of Drumlish but said the onus of responsibility was for Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).